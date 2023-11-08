Not only Delhi-NCR, order on firecracker applies to all states: SC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reiterated its regulations, across the country, against the banned chemicals in firecrackers at a time when the national capital reeling under extreme air pollution, saying polluting the environment during celebration is all about being “selfish” and it is for all to manage air and sound pollution.

A bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh remarked that when it comes to environmental protection, there is a wrong perception that it is only the duty of the judiciary. The top court said it had passed several orders on the issue earlier in relation to the steps to minimize and avoid air as well as noise pollution while hearing a plea by Rajasthan seeking directions regarding a ban on barium crackers during the festive season.

It was clarified by the bench that the earlier orders in the matter “will bind every state in the country, including the state of Rajasthan.” The bench also took note that Rajasthan is all set for an election season.

“Therefore, we make it clear that the state of Rajasthan would also take note of this and take all steps to minimise air and noise pollution, not only during the festival season but even thereafter” the top court bench asserted.

The bench also observed that “sensitising” people is the key to the issue. The same bench, in September, had rejected petitions seeking permission for the manufacture and sale of firecrackers containing barium and joint fireworks. It asked the Centre to direct Delhi Police not to issue licences for the cracker sale in the city, remarking that imposition of the ban by the government meant a “complete ban.”

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh said it has reiterated its 2018 ban and directions on bursting of conventional firecrackers to curb pollution. The bench refused to interfere with the Delhi government’s decision to ban firecrackers in GNCTD ahead of the Diwali festival. In 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the sale of all types of firecrackers in any district with AQI of 201 or more.

Also in top court

SC: Centre’s ‘pick and choose’ of judges recommended by collegium troublesome

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is ‘troublesome’ that the Centre is selectively picking, choosing and appointing judges, who were recommended by the collegium for appointment to higher judiciary. A bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia expressed its concern over the pendency of names recommended for transfer from one HC to another. “We hope that this court or the collegium will not have to take a decision which may not be palatable (to the government),” it said.

