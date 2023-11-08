Home Nation

Parliament's Winter Session likely to commence in second week of December, say sources

Three key bills that seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session.

Published: 08th November 2023 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of the new Parliament in New Delhi, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Winter session of Parliament is likely to commence in the second week of December and could conclude ahead of Christmas, sources said on Wednesday.

The session, they said, could commence days after the counting of votes in five states on December 3. The Winter session usually commences in the third week of November and concludes ahead of December 25.

Three key bills that seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

OPINION | Criminal law: Contemporise, Indianise, Humanise

Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of a chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Introduced in the Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary.

At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament Winter Session Criminal Laws Election Commissioner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp