Pvt FM channels may be allowed to air news content

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has started working on a proposal allowing private FM radio channels to broadcast news, which will soon be forwarded to the Cabinet for final approval. Senior officials, privy to the matter, said that the ministry had accepted the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI’s) recommendations pertaining to news and current affairs programmes on FM radios, and a proposal is being sent to the Cabinet for a decision.

“There exists a provision for news on FM channels. They could run only All India Radio (AIR) news content as it is. Because of this, there were some issues. Some channels were not in agreement. So, the ministry has sought suggestions from TRAI, which has already given its recommendations to allow news on FM radios,” said an official. According to them, the proposal may be taken up by the Cabinet in the coming winter session of the Parliament.

There are nearly 400 private FM radio channels functioning in India. The ministry in May last year sought recommendations of the Authority on various subjects related to FM radio operations. The body held a meeting with representatives of the Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI) subsequently. Permission for private FM Radio channels to broadcast independent news bulletins along with other issues came up during the discussion. Later, a consultation paper was issued to seek comments from stakeholders on the issues related to FM Radio Broadcasting. After considering feedback, the Authority finalised its recommendations, which were released in September.

“Private FM Radio operators should be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programmes limited to 10 minutes in each clock hour…The programme code of conduct, as applicable to AIR for news content, may also be applied to private FM channels,” read the recommendations. The Authority also suggested that functions or features pertaining to FM radio should remain enabled and activated on all mobile handsets having the necessary hardware.

TRAI has made several recommendations related to FM radio broadcasting. Private FM radio operators may be allowed to broadcast news and current affairs programmes for up to 10 minutes per hour, with the removal of the one-time entry fee and an extension of the FM licence period. The annual licence fee should be based on 4 per cent of gross revenue, excluding GST.

The government should provide support to FM radio operators affected by the pandemic. FM radio features must be enabled on mobile handsets, and a committee should oversee compliance by manufacturers.

TRAI’s bid to amend AIR licence to pvt FMs

