Remove morphed images now, ministry tells social media platforms

“An advisory has been issued to all social media platforms citing clause of IT rules and obligations of social media companies,” said the sources.

Published: 08th November 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following an uproar over digitally manipulated video of actor Rashmika Mandanna, the Centre has asked all social media intermediaries including X, Instagram and Facebook to remove morphed images within 24 hours of receiving a complaint under the IT rules, according to the sources.

A deep fake video of the Puspha: The Rise star has been circulating on social media platforms. Netizens claimed the video has been morphed and the actual video is of an Indian-origin person in the UK.
As per the advisory, social media platforms should take all measures to remove or disable content which is in the nature of impersonation in an electronic form, including artificially morphed images of such individuals within 24 hours from the receipt of a complaint in relation to the content.

The advisory mentions that social media intermediaries shall observe due diligence, including ensuring the rules and regulations, privacy policy or user agreement and inform users not to host any content that impersonates another person.

“MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) will act after social media companies fail to act as per the rule,” the source said. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday had reacted to the deep fake video of the actress on X where he said social media firms are bound to remove any misinformation. The minister had said that if platforms do not comply with IT rules notified in April 2023, Rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved persons under provisions of IPC. 

‘Social media firms must act on misinformation’
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday had reacted to the deep fake video of the actress on X where he said social media companies are bound to remove any misinformation.

