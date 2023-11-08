Will do everything to stop ‘Prabhari’ plan: Congress

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After this newspaper broke the story on the Central government nominating senior bureaucrats in various ministries as ‘prabhari officers’ in states barring the poll-bound ones (See clip), the Congress responded by saying it would pursue all options to end the politicisation of bureaucracy.

On November 6, this newspaper reported that at least 558 officers in the rank of joint secretaries, director, or deputy secretary in various ministries have been nominated as Prabhari Officers in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, coordinated by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The senior officers are deployed in states other than the poll-bound states – Chhatisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. The officers have also been asked to attend an orientation programme on Tuesday to raise awareness of various government schemes. Quoting the report, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X: “It is clear that the PM is in no mood to heed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to him on October 22 to keep civil servants and soldiers out of politics. The Congress party will pursue all options to put an end to this completely unacceptable and dangerous practice that degrades and threatens our democracy.”

The Congress spokesperson said that though it welcomed the EC’s notice on halting the government’s plan in election-bound states, the larger issue of the blatant use of officers to implement political propaganda is yet to be addressed.

“While it is welcome that the @ECISVEEP has acted on the complaint of @INCIndia and forced the Modi govt to backtrack on sending senior bureaucrats as ‘Rath Prabharis’ to poll-bound states, the larger issue of the blatant use of officers for what is essentially a program to implement one-man’s personal political propaganda remains,” said the leader.

After a massive political row across the country erupted over an October 17 government order deputing public servants as ‘rath prabharis’, the EC directed the Centre it cannot be implemented in all the five election-bound states.

