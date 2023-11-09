‘Agamic’ priests: SC orders status quo   

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to vacate or modify its last month interim order on maintaining the existing condition on the appointment of ‘archakars’ (priests) in temples under the ancient ‘agamic’ tradition in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh prima facie did not agree to the state government’s argument that it is entitled to appoint archakars which is a secular function. The court also said that it is not going to stay the pending proceedings before the Madras HC on the issue.

The top court pointed out that the argument is that the state government is not following the procedures prescribed under ‘agama’ traditions in appointing the priests in temples of a particular denomination. “Let our status quo order continue ...,” the bench remarked while listing the matter for January 25 next year.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the state, prayed to vacate the September stay order of the bench passed on a batch of pleas. The petitioners had moved the apex court contending that Tamil Nadu is interfering with the hereditary scheme of appointing ‘archakars’ in ‘agama temples’ by allowing those from other denominations to become ‘archakars’ after completing a one-year certificate course in training schools run by the state government.

Petitioners moved SC saying state interferes with priests’ appointment

The ‘agamas’ are a collection of tantric literature of Hindu schools and there are three branches – ‘Shaiva, Vaishnava and Shakta.’ During the hearing, Dave said the apex court’s stay order would affect filling of 2,405 vacant posts. He also prayed that the SC can check whether the G.O. is valid or not.

The state’s contention was that “all Hindus irrespective of caste and creed who are trained and qualified may be appointed as archakars in temples under the HR&CE Department.” “.. The agama does not prescribe qualification, age, mode of selection, retirement etc. The procedures prescribed under rules 7 and 9 of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020, ought to be followed to that extent. Suitable candidates from among those who had studied and conversant with the agama rules followed in the temple concerned shall be selected by following the procedures prescribed under rules 7 and 9,” the state said.

A plea by All India Adi Saiva Sivacharyargal Seva Association argued that the state government has “virtually taken over the running of agama temples” through this decision.

Plea flags violation of customs

SC said the argument is that the state govt is not following the procedures prescribed under agamas in appointing priests in temples of a particular denomination

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to vacate or modify its last month interim order on maintaining the existing condition on the appointment of ‘archakars’ (priests) in temples under the ancient ‘agamic’ tradition in Tamil Nadu. A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh prima facie did not agree to the state government’s argument that it is entitled to appoint archakars which is a secular function. The court also said that it is not going to stay the pending proceedings before the Madras HC on the issue. The top court pointed out that the argument is that the state government is not following the procedures prescribed under ‘agama’ traditions in appointing the priests in temples of a particular denomination. “Let our status quo order continue ...,” the bench remarked while listing the matter for January 25 next year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the state, prayed to vacate the September stay order of the bench passed on a batch of pleas. The petitioners had moved the apex court contending that Tamil Nadu is interfering with the hereditary scheme of appointing ‘archakars’ in ‘agama temples’ by allowing those from other denominations to become ‘archakars’ after completing a one-year certificate course in training schools run by the state government. Petitioners moved SC saying state interferes with priests’ appointment The ‘agamas’ are a collection of tantric literature of Hindu schools and there are three branches – ‘Shaiva, Vaishnava and Shakta.’ During the hearing, Dave said the apex court’s stay order would affect filling of 2,405 vacant posts. He also prayed that the SC can check whether the G.O. is valid or not. The state’s contention was that “all Hindus irrespective of caste and creed who are trained and qualified may be appointed as archakars in temples under the HR&CE Department.” “.. The agama does not prescribe qualification, age, mode of selection, retirement etc. The procedures prescribed under rules 7 and 9 of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious Institutions Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020, ought to be followed to that extent. Suitable candidates from among those who had studied and conversant with the agama rules followed in the temple concerned shall be selected by following the procedures prescribed under rules 7 and 9,” the state said. A plea by All India Adi Saiva Sivacharyargal Seva Association argued that the state government has “virtually taken over the running of agama temples” through this decision. Plea flags violation of customs SC said the argument is that the state govt is not following the procedures prescribed under agamas in appointing priests in temples of a particular denomination Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp