BJP says Gehlot concealed info in affidavit, files complaint 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  A major controversy has erupted over the nomination papers filed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for Jodhpur’s Sardarpura seat. The BJP has formally complained  to the Returning Officer in Jodhpur, alleging that Gehlot has concealed crucial information regarding his cases. BJP worker Ranjit Singh has accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of providing incorrect information in the affidavit submitted by him for the Sardarpura assembly constituency.

Singh submitted this complaint online to Sardarpura (Jodhpur) Returning Officer Sanjay Kumar Basu on Tuesday. In his complaint, he claims that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot provided incomplete information in the affidavit, and there is also a case registered against him at the Gandhinagar police station in Jaipur since 2015. The next court hearing is scheduled for November 24.

District Vice President Nathu Singh Rathore stated that they have requested action from the Returning Officer in this matter because providing incomplete information in the affidavit is a legal offense. In accordance with standard procedure, the Returning Officer accepted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s nomination, along with those of other candidates, after scrutinising the nominations.

In his affidavit, Gehlot has listed four cases against himself. In addition to a defamation case filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, his name is also linked to a case involving land allotment by JDA to Soni Hospital.

