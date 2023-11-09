Dehradun Diary: Rahul meets Varun at Kedarnath

Narendra Sethi By

Rahul meets Varun at Kedarnath

Kedarnath on Tuesday witnessed the meeting of two cousins of the Gandhi family — Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi —who are rarely seen in public, support different ideologies and belong to different parties. They met at the reception room of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple when Rahul was preparing to return after completing a three-day religious tour. It is too early to comment whether the meeting between them was political (as Lok Sabha elections are approaching) or personal, sources added. In the last few years, the relations between the families of Rahul and Varun are improving. Priyanka, sister of Rahul, has been in touch with Varun’s family.

ABVP dominates student union polls

The ABVP has once again dominated the student elections in Uttarakhand. The ABVP has won 327 posts, including 56 of student union president and 46 of general secretary in the recently held student union elections. National Students’ Union of India, a student wing of Congress, bagged 218 posts, comprising 32 of the president and 27 of the general secretary. However, the AVBP suffered a setback at DAV PG College, one of the largest colleges in the state. Siddharth Agarwal of the Aryan Students Union defeated ABVP’s Yashwant Panwar for the post of president.

If women empowered, nation prospers: Murmu

President Draupadi Murmu, while speaking at the convocation of HNB Garhwal University on Wednesday, said 30 women graduates who received gold medals have proved the untapped potential of women folk. “The achievements of these young women are a testimony to the untapped potential of our women citizens. When women are empowered, our nation prospers,” she said. Congratulating the graduates, She said, “Never forget your roots nor compromise with moral values, fairness and honesty. Society plays an important role and we all should not forget that it is our responsibility to work for those who have been left behind in the development journey.”

