ED summons Abhishek in teachers’ scam

The party confirmed that Abhishek would appear before the ED alleging that the BJP is playing “target politics” using central agencies.  

Published: 09th November 2023

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The ED summoned Trinamool Congress’s second-in command Abhishek Banerjee asking him to appear before the central agency at its Salt Lake office on Thursday in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment in state-aided schools.

The party confirmed that Abhishek would appear before the ED alleging that the BJP is playing “target politics” using central agencies.  Abhishek was questioned for nine hours on September 13, the day scheduled for oppositions bloc’s meet in Mumbai.

The TMC alleged that Abhishek’s interrogation on the scheduled day was an attempt to prevent him from participating in the meeting and was a testament to the pivotal role the Bengal’s ruling party plays in forming opposition unity. “The BJP is doing vendetta politics to harass the leaders of non-saffron parties’ camp ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” said Shashi Panja, TMC spokesperson.
 

