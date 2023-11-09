India defends ex-envoy to Australia over allegations made by former domestic help

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian woman had made allegations against India’s former High Commissioner to Australia, saying she was underpaid. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied her allegations.

“A Service Staff of the High Commission of India in Canberra willfully deserted her post in May 2016, a day before her scheduled return to India. She was holding an Official Passport and Australian Diplomatic Visa. Since then, we have repeatedly requested Australian authorities to locate and repatriate her to India,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

The MEA said it had learnt that she has made allegations against the then High Commissioner, and an ex-parte judgement has now been issued by an Australian court.

“Let me reiterate that we reject any locus standi of Australian authorities to adjudicate on matters concerning such India-based Service Staff of the High Commission. Any grievance that she may have has to be suitably redressed only in India,” Bagchi added.

Her conduct and false representations give rise to suspicions that all this has been motivated by her desire to permanently stay in Australia, and in which she seems to have succeeded.

“We are also concerned by the ex-parte court judgement. We are taking up the matter with Australian authorities. We would urge Australia to uphold its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, particularly in relation to diplomatic immunities and privileges,” said the MEA.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh elections likely to be a focus area of talks at India-US 2+2 meeting

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: An Indian woman had made allegations against India’s former High Commissioner to Australia, saying she was underpaid. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied her allegations. “A Service Staff of the High Commission of India in Canberra willfully deserted her post in May 2016, a day before her scheduled return to India. She was holding an Official Passport and Australian Diplomatic Visa. Since then, we have repeatedly requested Australian authorities to locate and repatriate her to India,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday. The MEA said it had learnt that she has made allegations against the then High Commissioner, and an ex-parte judgement has now been issued by an Australian court.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Let me reiterate that we reject any locus standi of Australian authorities to adjudicate on matters concerning such India-based Service Staff of the High Commission. Any grievance that she may have has to be suitably redressed only in India,” Bagchi added. Her conduct and false representations give rise to suspicions that all this has been motivated by her desire to permanently stay in Australia, and in which she seems to have succeeded. “We are also concerned by the ex-parte court judgement. We are taking up the matter with Australian authorities. We would urge Australia to uphold its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, particularly in relation to diplomatic immunities and privileges,” said the MEA. ALSO READ | Bangladesh elections likely to be a focus area of talks at India-US 2+2 meeting Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp