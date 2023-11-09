Indo-US ministerial 2+2 meet to focus on defence

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will jointly welcome US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III for the fifth ministerial 2+2 meeting on Friday.

The previous 2+2 dialogue was held in the US in April. “The 2+2 will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties,” according to a statement by the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

The four ministers, during the meeting, will speak on various issues which could include the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Russia-Ukraine, Canada-India diplomatic row, the Indo Pacific and strengthening defence and diplomatic ties.

The meeting comes at a time when two major conflicts are taking place, even though it doesn’t have any direct impact on India or the US. The Quad will be discussed too and India will try and firm up talks on whether the next Quad Summit (which is to be hosted by India) would be held in January 2024.

“If President Biden confirms his participation PM Kishida and PM Albanese too would work their way around it and attend it. The possible date being considered is January 24th,” said a source. In their joint statement the ministers, reaffirmed their dedication to promoting regional stability and prosperity, with an inclusive regional architecture, abiding by the rule of law, the freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, and ASEAN centrality. They also reiterated the importance of adherence to international law to meet challenges to the rules-based order, including in the South China Sea.

Clarity on next Quad Summit likely

