Home Nation

Indo-US ministerial 2+2 meet to focus on defence

Blinken and Austin will arrive for the fifth meeting on Friday

Published: 09th November 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will jointly welcome US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III for the fifth ministerial 2+2 meeting on Friday.

The previous 2+2 dialogue was held in the US in April. “The 2+2 will enable a high-level review of progress being made in cross-cutting aspects of defence and security cooperation, technology value chain collaborations and people-to-people ties,” according to a statement by the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

The four ministers, during the meeting, will speak on various issues which could include the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Russia-Ukraine, Canada-India diplomatic row, the Indo Pacific and strengthening defence and diplomatic ties.

The meeting comes at a time when two major conflicts are taking place, even though it doesn’t have any direct impact on India or the US. The Quad will be discussed too and India will try and firm up talks on whether the next Quad Summit (which is to be hosted by India) would be held in January 2024.

“If President Biden confirms his participation PM Kishida and PM Albanese too would work their way around it and attend it. The possible date being considered is January 24th,” said a source. In their joint statement the ministers, reaffirmed their dedication to promoting regional stability and prosperity, with an inclusive regional architecture, abiding by the rule of law, the freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, and ASEAN centrality. They also reiterated the importance of adherence to international law to meet challenges to the rules-based order, including in the South China Sea.

Clarity on next Quad Summit likely
The Quad will be discussed too and India will try and firm up talks on whether the next Quad Summit (which is to be hosted by India) would be held in January 2024. “If President Biden confirms his participation PM Kishida and PM Albanese too would work their way around it and attend it. The possible date being considered is January 24,” said a source.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2+2 meeting US S Jaishankar Rajnath Singh MEA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp