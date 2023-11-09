Leh apex body rejects land allotment policy, says against interests of locals

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh Union Territory has unveiled a draft of its Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2023 for the cold desert, allowing outside entrepreneurs to set up industrial units by investing in the manufacturing sector. However, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance – the amalgams of political parties, religious groups, traders and civil society members of Leh and Kargil districts respectively, have expressed serious reservations and said it is against interests of locals.

The industrial land allotment policy is an important initiative aimed at promoting economic growth and development in the region, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir after bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state and abrogation of Article 370 by centre on August 5, 2019, said officials. “The main objective is to create employment opportunities, improve living standards of the local population, and promote overall economic development of the region,” they said.

The policy shall remain in operation for 10 years from date of its adoption. However, it shall be reviewed from time to time based on a critical assessment of feedback from stakeholders. According to the Industrial policy, for industrial units seeking investment in the Manufacturing sector, outside entrepreneurs may be permitted. However, preference may be given to the local entrepreneurs. 70% of land shall be reserved for Micro and Small enterprises and 30% of the Land shall be open for medium and large investors.

The land shall be allotted on lease to investors initially for a period of 40 years, which may be extendable to 99 years. There will be three committees for the allotment of land on the basis of investment in plant and machinery --- District Level Single Window Clearance Committee, Department Level Single Window Clearance Committee and State Level Single Window Clearance Committee.

LAB executive member Chering Dorje said that there is nothing good in the industrial policy. “No local stakeholders were taken into confidence before framing the policy. The public representatives have no say in framing this police, which is aimed to grab the land of people of Ladakh.” Social-political activist and KDA member Sajjad Kargili said that the policy poses a ‘significant risk’ to the delicate environment of the region and threatens the indigenous cultural identity of the region.

Aims to promote economic growth

The industrial land allotment policy is an important initiative aimed at promoting economic growth and development in the region, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir after bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state and abrogation of Article 370, said officials.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh Union Territory has unveiled a draft of its Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2023 for the cold desert, allowing outside entrepreneurs to set up industrial units by investing in the manufacturing sector. However, the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance – the amalgams of political parties, religious groups, traders and civil society members of Leh and Kargil districts respectively, have expressed serious reservations and said it is against interests of locals. The industrial land allotment policy is an important initiative aimed at promoting economic growth and development in the region, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir after bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state and abrogation of Article 370 by centre on August 5, 2019, said officials. “The main objective is to create employment opportunities, improve living standards of the local population, and promote overall economic development of the region,” they said. The policy shall remain in operation for 10 years from date of its adoption. However, it shall be reviewed from time to time based on a critical assessment of feedback from stakeholders. According to the Industrial policy, for industrial units seeking investment in the Manufacturing sector, outside entrepreneurs may be permitted. However, preference may be given to the local entrepreneurs. 70% of land shall be reserved for Micro and Small enterprises and 30% of the Land shall be open for medium and large investors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The land shall be allotted on lease to investors initially for a period of 40 years, which may be extendable to 99 years. There will be three committees for the allotment of land on the basis of investment in plant and machinery --- District Level Single Window Clearance Committee, Department Level Single Window Clearance Committee and State Level Single Window Clearance Committee. LAB executive member Chering Dorje said that there is nothing good in the industrial policy. “No local stakeholders were taken into confidence before framing the policy. The public representatives have no say in framing this police, which is aimed to grab the land of people of Ladakh.” Social-political activist and KDA member Sajjad Kargili said that the policy poses a ‘significant risk’ to the delicate environment of the region and threatens the indigenous cultural identity of the region. Aims to promote economic growth The industrial land allotment policy is an important initiative aimed at promoting economic growth and development in the region, which was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir after bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state and abrogation of Article 370, said officials. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp