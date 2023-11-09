Home Nation

Parliament’s winter session from second week of December

Published: 09th November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

New_parliament

Parliament Building.( Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The winter session of Parliament is likely to begin from the second week of December and conclude before Christmas, according to sources. The government may be looking to pass three significant bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Evidence Act during the session. The standing committee on Home Affairs recently adopted the bills. 

The session may also see fireworks as the result of five state elections is expected to dominate the debates. The result of the state elections is scheduled to be announced on December 3. The government may also be looking to pass another bill pending in Parliament regarding the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs). 

Though the bill was introduced during the monsoon session, the government did not push for its passage during the special session of Parliament, after stiff opposition from various parties and former CECs as it seeks to bring on par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary.

Though the winter session of Parliament normally begins in the third week of November and concludes by December 25, this session could be a shorter version. It was learnt that the government is mulling to conclude the interim Budget Session before the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the recently held special session of Parliament, the government passed the Women’s Reservation Bill 2023. 

