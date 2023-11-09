Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj home turf swears by ‘Mama’, CM position or not

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

BUDHANI/JAIT: The Budhani assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh appears relatively unconcerned about whether the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan continues in his role or takes on a larger position in national politics. Situated about 70 kilometres away from the bustling city of Bhopal, Budhani and its people stand firmly behind their beloved ‘Mama’ (mother’s brother) – a moniker that signifies Chauhan’s significance.

Ashok Kumar Chauhan, a local shopkeeper in Shahganj, expressed unwavering support for Mama, acknowledging that while his re-election locally seems assured, the political landscape challenges him as the leader of his party and the incumbent CM in the state. Irrespective of his future role, they remain loyal to him.

In the forthcoming assembly elections, the Congress Party has nominated actor-turned-politician Vikram Mastal Sharma, also known as ‘Hanuman’ for his role in the TV serial ‘Ramayana,’ to challenge Mama. Raju Saini, who runs a motel near the Budhani Trident factory, raised concerns about unemployment, education and inflation in the region. He questioned Chauhan’s achievements in addressing these issues, emphasising the need for effective leadership in Delhi’s corridors of power.

Similarly, Sharwan Kumar, a roadside garment shop owner, echoed the sentiment of change, stating that Mama will win but welcoming Modi’s decision to assign him a larger national role. Three first-time voters, Rupam Kumar, Rasul and Manish, credited Mama for local development and expressed their intent to vote for him regardless of his future as CM, supporting Modi’s decisions.

In Mama’s native village of Jait, residents mirrored these sentiments, showing faith in Modi’s decisions. They regarded Mama as a valuable asset but expressed readiness for him to move to Delhi if the need arises.

