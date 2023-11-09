Home Nation

Two dead, dozen injured as moving sleeper bus catches fire in Gurugram

Five of the injured persons have been admitted to Medanta Hospital and seven to Civil Hospital in Gurugram, the official said.

Published: 09th November 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

The charred bus after it suddenly caught fire en route to Delhi from Jaipur as it reached Gurugram, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (PTI)

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: Two passengers died and a dozen sustained serious burn injuries when a moving sleeper bus caught fire on the Jaipur-Delhi-Gurugram Expressway on Wednesday night, a senior police official said. The bus was gutted by the fire. The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Five of the injured persons have been admitted to Medanta Hospital and seven to Civil Hospital in Gurugram, the official said. The Fire Department Deputy Director Gulshan Kalra said the incident took place around 8:30 pm near the Jharsa flyover on the main carriageway from Delhi to Jaipur, Rajasthan.

“Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received information that a sleeper bus with registration number AR 01 K 7707 had caught fire on the carriageway,” Kalra said. By the time the fire was brought under control, two passengers were charred to death.

Some other passengers sustained burn injuries, Kalra said. Civil Hospital’s Dr Manav confirmed seven injured are undergoing treatment at the facility. “All injured have suffered 30 to 50 per cent burns but are stable,” Manav said.

After receiving information about the incident, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav and Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora also reached the spot. Video footage from the scene showed the bus engulfed in flamesThe fire was so terrible that a plume of smoke was seen rising into the sky from a distance during the night.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately known. During the festival season, people are known to take to travelling by buses in large numbers. In case of not getting passenger tickets in train services, a large number of passengers take help of buses to commute as well as reach home.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur-Delhi-Gurugram Expressway sleeper bus Fire accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp