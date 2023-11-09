'Unethical Standing Committee...,' hits back Mahua Moitra after report says Ethics panel recommended her expulsion from Lok Sabha

By Online Desk

"Expel Mahua Moitra From Lok Sabha: Ethics Panel In 500-Page Report," the headline of an NDTV online report screamed.

Mahua Moitra took to X to hit back, "Glad to see Adani TV has a copy of Unethical Standing Committee Report BEFORE it is placed before Committee tomorrow. Just like Lok Pal referrals announced via the hired help."

"Modi Adani Bhai Bhai. Sabh Institutions Bye Bye," she added.

The NDTV report said that the Ethics panel has recommended that Mahua Moitra should not be allowed to continue as an MP and her membership should be terminated.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that the Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha, which inquired into the cash-for-query allegations levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, is learnt to have recommended her expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in its draft report.

The panel will meet on Thursday to adopt the report. It will then be sent to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the report added.



