2 bodies with bullet wounds recovered in Manipur, students call for peace

Published: 10th November 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur police

For representational purpose (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Two bodies, including that of a woman, with bullet wounds were recovered near Tairenpokpi in West district in Manipur, police said on Thursday. The body of another middle-aged man was recovered from Takhok Mapal Makha area in the Imphal East district. The deceased was found blindfolded with hands tied from behind. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. The deceased are suspected to among the four Kuki-Zo tribals who were abducted from Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on Tuesday. 

After the abduction, who are reportedly the family members of an Indian Army soldier posted in Kashmir, nine persons, including two police personnel, were injured in a firing incident.  The police said that a Bolero carrying five persons who were en-route to Leimakhong from Churachandpur was confronted by an enraged mob.

“One person from the group was later rescued by security forces and further airlifted by a chopper to Dimapur for medical treatment,” the police said. The incident occurred two days after two teenagers were reported missing when they had gone out on a two-wheeler to attend an event at Sekmai in the Imphal East district. The police recovered their phones from near an oil pump in far away Senapati district but there is still no trace of them. 

Meanwhile, the North East Students’ Organisation staged peaceful demonstrations across the region on Thursday demanding peace in Manipur. Students participated in large numbers everywhere.
 

