33% women quota in local bodies gets nod

Published: 10th November 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Nagaland Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed the Nagaland Municipal Bill 2023, reserving one-third of the seats in urban local bodies (ULBs) for women.

However, the provisions for one-third reservation of offices of the chairperson in ULBs for women and taxes on land and buildings have not been included in the new bill.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the 33 per cent quota for women in the ULBs was in deference to the directions of Supreme Court.

Rio highlighted the importance of women’s participation in the administration of ULBs. He hoped for positive and meaningful results, as urbanization in Nagaland has been rapidly increasing. 
 

TAGS
Nagaland Municipal Bill 2023 urban local bodies reservation for women Nagaland Assembly

