Cattle thieves try to run over police team in Maharashtra's Palghar, two cops injured

Despite injuries to their colleagues, the police team seized the Innova, Scorpio and two motorcycles. It also rescued two cows and a buffalo bundled into the Innova and Scorpio.

Published: 10th November 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PALGHAR: Two policemen were injured after they attempted to intercept a gang that was allegedly transporting stolen cattle in vehicles in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Two of the alleged cattle thieves were arrested, while three cows and a buffalo were rescued, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police patrol team intercepted two vehicles, an Innova car and a Scorpio, and as many motorcycles heading towards Manor in the district around 5 am on Thursday, the official said.

The Innova car tried to speed away and rammed into the parapet of a bridge before badly injuring sub-inspector Ravindra Wankhede when he tried to stop it, he said.

Policeman Rakesh Patil sustained injuries to his hands when he attempted to stop the other vehicle, the official said.

Despite injuries to their colleagues, the police team seized the Innova, Scorpio and two motorcycles.

It also rescued two cows and a buffalo bundled into the Innova and Scorpio.

While nine people were involved in the transportation of the stolen cattle, the police arrested two of them.

The others took advantage of the darkness to escape from the spot, said District Superintendent of Police (Palghar Rural) Balasaheb Patil.

The arrested persons told the police that they had stolen the bovine animals from Navli and Bhagolepada of Palghar East, said the official.

The police also recovered a sickle, iron rods and a bagful of stones from the seized vehicles.

The Palghar police have registered two cases, including one for attempt to murder, under the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he added.

