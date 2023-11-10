Decisions in BJP taken collectively: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

BJP’s longest serving chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is confident of retaining power in Madhya Pradesh, notwithstanding anti-incumbency against his government. Chouhan speaks with Anuraag Singh on a range of issues — the party naming MPs and Union ministers as candidates in assembly polls and the possibility of his entry into national politics. Excerpts:

In 2018, the BJP fell short of a majority. What gives you the confidence this time that despite 19 years of anti-incumbency, the party will form its government in MP?

The 2018 polls were different. While the BJP fought the polls on the agenda of development, the Congress spread lies and deception. The Congress had made 900-plus promises, but fulfilled none of them in its 15-month stint in power. It also stopped the welfare schemes initiated by our government.

There is no anti-incumbency this time; we’re into the polls on the basis of development works done by us.

While BJP accuses Congress and others of freebies-based politics, your government is banking on the Ladli Behana Yojana. What makes the scheme different?

There is a difference between freebies and fulfilling the people’s needs. Working on the principle of Antyodaya, BJP not only fulfils the most important needs of people through immediate help, but also gives them other facilities, including ration, houses and health through different schemes.

Owing to our policies being focused on public welfare, 1.36 crore people in the state have come out of poverty in a few years. We’re focusing on creating jobs through Seekho Kamao Yojana (learn & earn scheme).

The Ladli Behna Yojana has brought positive changes in the lives of women, many of whom have used the sum for self-employment, like buying sewing machines or opening shops.

Your government embarked on building temple corridors, from Mahakol Lok in Ujjain to Vanvasi Ram Lok in Chitrakoot. What are the benefits of these Loks?

Renovating the important centres of our faith will benefits all. Tourism and employment will be enhanced, which will boost the state’s economy. The creation of temple corridors will not just benefit Hindus. Other sections too will be equally benefitted. These Loks are being developed to generate jobs as well as create self-employment.

Congress leaders allege 250 scams in 225 months of the BJP rule in MP. Kamal Nath has accused your government of turning MP into ‘Chaupat Pradesh’…

Every time Priyanka Gandhi Vadra comes to MP, she opens a new shop of lies. She spoke in an election meeting about our government providing only 21 jobs in three years. But the truth is that I’ve given appointment letters to over 50,000 youngsters. Kamal Nath, on the other hand, defames the country as well as the state. In his 15-month rule, he closed the previous BJP government’s people-centric schemes. Why doesn’t Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speak against Rajasthan, which is ahead of others in crime against women?

You have been the BJP’s face since 2008 in every Assembly poll in the state. But this time, the party has not projected any CM face. Besides , three Union ministers and party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya are in the fray, fueling speculation about the race for CM’s post…

Unlike Congress where one family makes all decisions, the BJP believes in collective decision-making. Modi is our guide. We are the dedicated soldiers. Only the BJP leadership can take such a decision.

Since the elections are being fought in PM Modi’s name in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, don’t you think the results for BJP will also be a referendum of sorts on his popularity ahead of Lok Sabha polls?

Undoubtedly PM Modi is a global leader under whose leadership the country has emerged prosperous and powerful. He is the pride of every Indian.

What will be the five top priorities for the party if the BJP returns to power?

Development is most important for us. Along with it we’ve to link the youths to jobs and self-employment. We’ve to also make our daughters and sisters self-dependent. Healthcare and education, too, are of priority along with increasing the income of farmers.

Like Congress, your party, too, is facing a lot of rebellion. In 2018 polls also, BJP rebels played a key role in the party’s defeat.

There is no rebellion in the BJP, as it’s a cadre-based party. All decisions in the BJP are taken collectively.

Smaller parties like SP, BSP, AAP may make the contests multi-cornered. How do you see the development?

The BJP doesn’t need any alliance, as the love and blessings of the people will help us retain power with majority.

You’re the longest serving BJP CM in the country. Is Shivraj Singh Chouhan ready to shift to national politics?

I’m fortunate that the party has given me enough opportunity to serve the state. Serving the people is the main objective of my life. It’s my duty to fulfill whatever responsibility is given to me..

