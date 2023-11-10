Home Nation

Few takers for DD Free Dish set-top boxes in Kerala & Jharkhand, none in Bengal

The service is owned and operated by public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati. It was launched in December 2004.

Published: 10th November 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has received less number of requisitions for complimentary set-top boxes of Doordarshan (DD) Free Dish from some states including Jharkhand and Kerala, while it had not got a single request from West Bengal. The ministry may allocate the leftover DTH (direct-to-home) devices to other states.

The Centre, in January, announced that it would provide more than 8 lakh DD Free Dish set-top boxes to people in remote, tribal, Left Wing Extremism affected, and border areas under its Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development scheme, envisaged with an outlay of Rs 2,539.61 crore for modernisation and growth of Air India Radio and DD.

Subsequently, a dedicated portal was developed and the district collectors in the targeted regions were assigned the task to propose the name of the individuals eligible under the scheme. DD Free Dish is the only Free-to-Air DTH service provided by Doordarshan. The service is owned and operated by public service broadcaster Prasar Bharati. It was launched in December 2004.

The officials in the know of the matter said that the list to provide set-top boxes is ready and supply of the devices may begin soon. “We have received the names. However, some states didn’t respond suitably. We have got fewer requests from states such as Kerala and Jharkhand, but there was no single demand from West Bengal. The Free Dish allocation is to be done according to the population of the districts. We will give the remaining boxes to other states,” said officials.  

The Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development scheme is to enable Prasar Bharti to undertake a major upgradation of its facilities with better infrastructure, which will widen its reach, including in the Naxal-affected, border and strategic areas and provide high quality content to the viewers. Earlier, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi told this newspaper that as part of a major upgradation and expansion scheme, the broadcaster had planned to augment the capacity of its DD Free Dish from the existing 166 to 250 channels.

Widening reach

  • In January, the Centre said it would provide more than 8 lakh DD Free Dish set-top boxes to people in remote, tribal, Naxal-affected, and border areas under its Broadcast Infrastructure Network Development scheme
  • The scheme is to enable Prasar Bharti to undertake a major upgradation of its facilities with better infrastructure, which will widen its reach in remote areas

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Doordarshan set-top boxes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp