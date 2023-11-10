Home Nation

India says Australia lacks locus standi to charge former ambassador

Published: 10th November 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

spokesperson Arindam Bagch

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian woman had made allegations against the country’s former ambassador to Australia, saying she was underpaid. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has refuted her allegations. “A service staff of the High Commission of India in Canberra willfully deserted her post in May 2016, a day before her scheduled return to India. She was holding an official passport and Australian diplomatic visa. Since then, we have repeatedly requested Australian authorities to locate and repatriate her to India,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday. The MEA said it had learnt that she has made allegations against the then high commissioner, and an ex-parte judgment has now been issued by an Australian court. 

“Let me reiterate that we reject any locus standi of Australian authorities to adjudicate on matters concerning the India-based service staff of the High Commission. Any grievance that she may have has to be suitably redressed only in India,” Bagchi added. Her conduct and false representations give rise to suspicions that all this have been motivated by her desire to permanently stay in Australia, and in which she seems to have succeeded. 

“We are also concerned by the ex-parte court judgment. We are taking up the matter with Australian authorities. We would urge Australia to uphold its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, particularly in relation to diplomatic immunities and privileges,” the MEA said.

Australian diplomatic visa Ministry of External Affairs

