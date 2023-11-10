Home Nation

Man in inebriated state thrashes wife, two stepdaughters in Uttar Pradesh; two-year-old girl dies

The assailant's wife and other stepdaughter have been hospitalised with serious injuries, a police official said on Friday.

By PTI

SAMBHAL: A man was arrested in this district for allegedly beating up his wife and two stepdaughters daughters, resulting in the death of one of the minors, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday night in Hayat Nagar area of the district.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said Munna (27) got married to Shaista Begum almost five months ago.

She had two daughters from her previous marriage.

On Thursday night, Munna in an inebriated condition beat up Shaistan Begum, her daughters Mannat (2) and Mantasha (three and half years old).

While Mannat died on the spot, Mantasha and her mother were seriously injured, Gunawat said.

He added that the injured mother and daughter have been sent to Moradabad for treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said, adding that Munna was arrested on Thursday night.

