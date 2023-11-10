PM Modi speaks to Brazilian President, shares concerns on West Asia situation

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday. The two leaders discussed the conflict in West Asia and furthering bilateral cooperation.

“Had a good conversation on phone with President Lula. We are committed to deepen our strategic partnership. Shared our concerns on the situation in West Asia. Will continue to build on the successes of India’s G20 Presidency as Brazil takes over next month,” said PM Modi.

The two leaders shared concerns on the ongoing developments in West Asia. The Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7 after Hamas attacked Israel and took over 250 Israelis as hostages. Israel is on an offensive and over 10,000 people have lost their lives.

“Both leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives and called for concerted efforts for early resolution of the situation,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi also conveyed India’s full support for the success of the Brazilian Presidency of the G20.

They also discussed ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in all areas as a follow-up to their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

India’s G20 Presidency comes to an end this month with two virtual summits that will be chaired by PM Modi. The Voice of Global South Summit is likely to be held on November 17 and G20 virtual Summit on November 22.

