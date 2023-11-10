Tailor’s murder, ‘Lal Diary’: PM slams Gehlot govt, calls it terror sympathiser 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a fiery critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again targeted the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, spotlighting issues ranging from corruption and the ‘Lal Diary’ scandal to appeasement politics and the surge in crimes against women. Addressing a public gathering in Udaipur on Thursday, he questioned, “Gold is being recovered from the secretariat in Rajasthan; now, is it gold made from potatoes or gold made from pickpockets?”

In his inaugural election rally post the code of conduct enforcement for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, PM Modi pledged stringent actions against corrupt individuals if the BJP assumes power. He reiterated his commitment to exposing every Lal Diary doumenting Congress corruption.

PM Modi lambasted the Congress for its hollow promises, particularly criticising the alleged tenfold overcharging in outstanding bills under the guise of the free electricity scheme. Accusing Congress leaders of self-enrichment, he declared, “These Congress leaders themselves are acknowledging that the level of corruption here is unparalleled.”

Touching on the recent ED, CBI, and Income Tax raids targeting key figures, PM Modi accused the Congress government of appeasement and linked it to incidents that “shame humanity” in Rajasthan. He pointed to a terrorist incident in Udaipur last year, attributing it to the Congress government’s sympathy for terrorists.

He slammed the Congress government for ineffective handling of crimes against women. He also criticised the deteriorating law and order. Modi also accused Congress of neglecting issues until elections, making false promises, and imposing record taxes on petrol and diesel.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: In a fiery critique, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again targeted the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, spotlighting issues ranging from corruption and the ‘Lal Diary’ scandal to appeasement politics and the surge in crimes against women. Addressing a public gathering in Udaipur on Thursday, he questioned, “Gold is being recovered from the secretariat in Rajasthan; now, is it gold made from potatoes or gold made from pickpockets?” In his inaugural election rally post the code of conduct enforcement for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, PM Modi pledged stringent actions against corrupt individuals if the BJP assumes power. He reiterated his commitment to exposing every Lal Diary doumenting Congress corruption. PM Modi lambasted the Congress for its hollow promises, particularly criticising the alleged tenfold overcharging in outstanding bills under the guise of the free electricity scheme. Accusing Congress leaders of self-enrichment, he declared, “These Congress leaders themselves are acknowledging that the level of corruption here is unparalleled.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Touching on the recent ED, CBI, and Income Tax raids targeting key figures, PM Modi accused the Congress government of appeasement and linked it to incidents that “shame humanity” in Rajasthan. He pointed to a terrorist incident in Udaipur last year, attributing it to the Congress government’s sympathy for terrorists. He slammed the Congress government for ineffective handling of crimes against women. He also criticised the deteriorating law and order. Modi also accused Congress of neglecting issues until elections, making false promises, and imposing record taxes on petrol and diesel. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp