Talks over Bangladesh on 2+2 main menu

Yeshi Seli

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One of the focus areas of talks between India and the US on the sidelines of the ministerial 2+2 meeting on November 10 (Friday) will be on Bangladesh. US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter D Haas, has flown into Delhi ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s arrival. Haas is likely to update the Indian and US sides on where things stand for them in Bangladesh.

“China’s increasing influence in Bangladesh, and shared concerns about having a democratic country with political stability, is something that both India and the US want. The upcoming elections in Bangladesh in 2024 are of immense interest and concern,” according to a source. The US has been reiterating that there should be free and fair elections in Bangladesh, which is in debt due to loans it needs to repay to China under its Belt and Road Initiative.

The local population in Bangladesh has a pro-China tilt. Besides, the present PM, Sheikh Hasina, has an anti-incumbency wave against her, which includes charges of money laundering. China’s increasing influence in the neighbourhood will add to India’s woes. After Mohammed Muizzu (who is pro-China) won elections in Maldives, India has lost its stronghold in the island nation. Having a similar situation in the neighbourhood would further weaken India’s clout.

“The increasing US interest in Bangladesh is due to its increased interest in the Indo-Pacific, primarily to counter China’s increasing influence. The US has expressed interest in capacity building in Bangladesh, which includes defence and economic collaborations and investment,” says a source. The upcoming elections in Bangladesh are therefore significant, and the US has been continuously building a narrative around how imperative it is to have free and fair elections.

It should be noted that the US had imposed sanctions in Bangladesh in 2021 over human rights issues. In January this year, a Russian ship, Ursa Major, carrying goods for Bangladesh’s nuclear power plant in Rooppur, was prevented from berthing at the Mongla Port as the ship was under sanctions. Meanwhile, in the past few years, China has developed Bangladesh’s first submarine base worth $1.2 billion at Pekua in Cox’s Bazaar district of Chittagong.

This was inaugurated in March 2023. It is built with the capacity to dock 6 submarines and eight warships simultaneously as a part of Bangladesh’s ‘Forced Goal 2030’ to expand and modernise the country’s defence. Though details of the session on Bangladesh are unlikely to be made public, it will be a focus area for both India and the US when the four ministers (Anthony Blinken, Lloyd Austin, Dr Jaishankar, and Rajnath Singh) meet on Friday for the 2+2 meeting.

India, US share interests in Bangladesh

