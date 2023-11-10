Home Nation

Three killed, six injured as Innova hits multiple cars on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The Innova first hit a Benz about 100 metres before the toll booth. The driver of the Innova tried to escape from the spot and sped away. As the vehicle reached the toll booth, it rammed into cars.

Published: 10th November 2023

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three persons, including two women, were killed and six others injured after a speeding Toyota Innova hit multiple vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, a police official said on Friday.

Two of the injured are in serious condition, the official said.

Krishnakant Upadhyay, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) - Zone 9, said the Innova first hit a Mercedes Benz car about 100 metres before the toll booth, which is at the Bandra end of the sea link, on the north-bound lane.

"The driver of the Innova tried to escape from the spot and sped away. As the vehicle reached the toll booth, it rammed into many cars, leaving nine people injured. Later, three of them were declared dead," the DCP said.

Six of the injured persons, including the driver of the Innova, are being treated.

Two of them are in serious condition, he said.

Barring the Innova, five more vehicles were involved in the accident on the sea link, he said.

Seven people, including the driver, were travelling on the Innova at the time of the accident, the official said.

A case is being registered against the driver of the Innova car on the basis of preliminary information and further investigations are underway, he added.

