At least 30 injured as Odisha-bound luxury bus catches fire in Bengal

Some of the passengers tried to rush out of the vehicle by smashing side windows, and some of them fell into a roadside ditch.

Published: 11th November 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA:  At least 30 people were injured after a luxury bus bound for Odisha's Paradip caught fire in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, police said.

The incident took place when the bus, which departed Babughat in Kolkata around 5 pm, reached Madhabpur area around 10 pm on Friday, a police officer said, adding the AC bus was moving slowly.

At least 30 people travelling in the bus tried to rush out of the vehicle by smashing side windows. Some of them fell into a roadside ditch. The driver and the helper also jumped out of the vehicle after stopping it, he said.

Several of them were admitted to nearby hospitals.

Fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, the official said, adding the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

