Ghulam Nabi Azad prevented from visiting PDP founder's mausoleum

The former Congress leader, who recently floated his own party, found the mausoleum locked when he went there with partymen to offer fateha or prayer

Published: 11th November 2023 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Ghulam Nabi Azad during the launch of his autobiography in April (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Democratic Progressive Azad Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad could not visit the grave of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in Anantnag on Saturday as the entrance to the mausoleum was locked.

Azad and other leaders of his Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) had to offer the fateha (special prayer for the deceased) from outside the fencing of Sayeed's mausoleum at Bijbehara in Anantnag.

"We had come to offer fateha for Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. He was a tall leader. The door is locked, we don't know who did it, but we condemn it," DPAP leader and former minister Mohammad Amin Bhat said.

He expressed surprise that while the doors were open when BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina visited the mausoleum, it had been locked for Azad.

"The door was open for (BJP leader) Ravinder Raina but not for our popular leader (Azad) who spent 50 years with Mufti sahib like brothers," Bhat said.

It was not immediately clear who had locked the door of the mausoleum.

Azad was in Bijbehara for a workers' meet of his party.

