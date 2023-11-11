Imphal hit by bandh over 2 missing students

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Normal life was crippled in Manipur capital Imphal on Friday during a 33-hour bandh which was called by a Joint Action Committee in connection with two missing students. There was no untoward incident during the bandh which started at 4 am and will continue till 1 pm on Saturday.

Shops and commercial establishments, educational institutes, oil pumps, banks and other financial institutions remained closed. The supporters went out in different parts of Imphal and burnt tyres. Ten opposition parties supported the bandh and urged the state government to trace the two missing students, Avinash Maibam (16) and Anthony Ningthoujam (19).

Avinash and Anthony, both hailing from Lamshang in Imphal, have been missing since Sunday morning after they left for Sekmai in the Imphal East district to attend an event. Locals suspect that the duo was abducted by unidentified people. The police recovered their phones, wrapped in a polythene bag, from a oil pump in Senapati district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUWAHATI: Normal life was crippled in Manipur capital Imphal on Friday during a 33-hour bandh which was called by a Joint Action Committee in connection with two missing students. There was no untoward incident during the bandh which started at 4 am and will continue till 1 pm on Saturday. Shops and commercial establishments, educational institutes, oil pumps, banks and other financial institutions remained closed. The supporters went out in different parts of Imphal and burnt tyres. Ten opposition parties supported the bandh and urged the state government to trace the two missing students, Avinash Maibam (16) and Anthony Ningthoujam (19). Avinash and Anthony, both hailing from Lamshang in Imphal, have been missing since Sunday morning after they left for Sekmai in the Imphal East district to attend an event. Locals suspect that the duo was abducted by unidentified people. The police recovered their phones, wrapped in a polythene bag, from a oil pump in Senapati district. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp