Maoist hotbeds in Chhattisgarh script success story of ballot over bullet 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A well-executed and innovative campaign, coupled with strategic initiatives by the Election Commission (EC), resulted in an impressive 78 percent voter turnout in Chhattisgarh’s conflict-ridden Bastar zone. This success prompted the EC to issue a statement, emphasising the triumph of the ballot over the bullet, following the peaceful first phase of polling for the 90-member House.

During a review of poll preparedness on August 28 in Chhattisgarh, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed confidence in an improved voting percentage across the Bastar zone. This optimism stemmed from the establishment of 63 new security camps since November 2019, strategically positioned in critical axes to address security and administrative gaps in areas considered Maoist strongholds.

In a significant move, the EC introduced 126 new polling stations in the Maoist-affected Bastar region, aiming to facilitate free, participative, and peaceful polls. This alleviated the difficulties faced by voters who previously had to endure long journeys through dense forests, hills, and rivers while contending with threats from Maoists to cast their votes.

To address historically low voter turnout in certain areas, district collectors implemented innovative measures. For example, Sukma collector Haris S sent out printed invitation letters, each accompanied by a small pouch of turmeric and rice, symbolizing a joyful polling occasion. This initiative aimed to raise awareness and motivate voters to exercise their right to franchise.

The elections for the 20 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, including 12 seats in Bastar, witnessed moderate to heavy polling, with a provisional figure of 71 percent announced initially. However, after statistical calibration by the Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer’s office, the final voter turnout stood at an impressive 78 percent, surpassing the previous best of 76.28 percent and bringing joy to the EC.

Despite a poll boycott call by Maoists, the region experienced eight encounters with security forces, resulting in no reported casualties and only five personnel sustaining injuries. The Bastar division, along with regions of Kawardha and Rajnandgaon adjacent to Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, presented challenges for the EC due to perceived threats from left-wing extremists.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAIPUR: A well-executed and innovative campaign, coupled with strategic initiatives by the Election Commission (EC), resulted in an impressive 78 percent voter turnout in Chhattisgarh’s conflict-ridden Bastar zone. This success prompted the EC to issue a statement, emphasising the triumph of the ballot over the bullet, following the peaceful first phase of polling for the 90-member House. During a review of poll preparedness on August 28 in Chhattisgarh, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar expressed confidence in an improved voting percentage across the Bastar zone. This optimism stemmed from the establishment of 63 new security camps since November 2019, strategically positioned in critical axes to address security and administrative gaps in areas considered Maoist strongholds. In a significant move, the EC introduced 126 new polling stations in the Maoist-affected Bastar region, aiming to facilitate free, participative, and peaceful polls. This alleviated the difficulties faced by voters who previously had to endure long journeys through dense forests, hills, and rivers while contending with threats from Maoists to cast their votes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To address historically low voter turnout in certain areas, district collectors implemented innovative measures. For example, Sukma collector Haris S sent out printed invitation letters, each accompanied by a small pouch of turmeric and rice, symbolizing a joyful polling occasion. This initiative aimed to raise awareness and motivate voters to exercise their right to franchise. The elections for the 20 Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, including 12 seats in Bastar, witnessed moderate to heavy polling, with a provisional figure of 71 percent announced initially. However, after statistical calibration by the Chhattisgarh chief electoral officer’s office, the final voter turnout stood at an impressive 78 percent, surpassing the previous best of 76.28 percent and bringing joy to the EC. Despite a poll boycott call by Maoists, the region experienced eight encounters with security forces, resulting in no reported casualties and only five personnel sustaining injuries. The Bastar division, along with regions of Kawardha and Rajnandgaon adjacent to Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, presented challenges for the EC due to perceived threats from left-wing extremists. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp