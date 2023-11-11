Raipur Diary: Drive to create electoral literacy

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Drive to create electoral literacy

Ahead of the second phase of polling, a ‘Women Car Rally’ event was organised in the capital with women participating to augment electoral literacy and create awareness on exercising their franchise in the elections. The voter awareness programme ‘SVEEP’ was held under the leadership of Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale. The women attired in traditional dresses to encourage responses from the crowds as they decked up their cars with impressive slogans, creative posters and plastered their vehicles with captivating quotes and flowers based on themes under the SVEEP campaign.

Two unique polling booths to come up soon

In Koriya district, about 380 km north of Raipur, two unique polling booths will come up on the day of second phase of polling on November 17. Interestingly, at Sheradand there are only 5 voters and in other polling station Kanto with just 12 voters. What remains challenging is the the polling team who will have to travel through inhospitable terrain of 50 to 100 km from Koriya district headquarters. The staff would have to board a tractor to cover a long route and walk on foot to reach the polling station.

E-auction of metals by mineral resources dept

Chhattisgarh Mineral Resources department conducted the e-auction of Nickel, Chromium and Platinum Group of Elements block in Mahasamund district. A gold exploration company Deccan Gold Mines Ltd won the e-auction for the ‘Bhalukona-Jamnidih block’ in Mahasamund district with a 21 percent premium. The given block was earlier explored by GSI at the G-4 level. The mineral department successfully allotted a total of 23 mineral blocks of Limestone, Bauxite, Iron Ore, among others. The government will receive additional income of 80 thousand crores in the form of infrastructure cess.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com

