Uncle, nephew meet stokes Maha speculation on political realignment

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar’s meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune and then immediately rushing to Delhi to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday sparked

speculation in Maharashtra politics.

DCM Ajit Pawar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Prataprao Pawar’s residence in Pune. Prataprao Pawar is brother of Sharad Pawar and owner of the Sakal News media. The meeting between the two Pawars

went on for more than one hour.

The Pawar family termed this meeting between two Pawars as a family matter. Interestingly, Ajit Pawar, who was down with dengue, was advised against meetings and travel. He, however, ignored the advice and met Sharad Pawar and later rushed to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.

This is the second meeting between two Pawars after split in the party. Sources said Ajit Pawar is not comfortable with the three-party alliance as the space for him and his party is not the extent he enjoyed

in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“Ajit Pawar was given a free hand in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, but incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde has cut the wings of Ajit Pawar and asked him not to take the meetings, except the ministries allotted to his party.

Besides, Ajit Pawar is the finance minister but the file of each department will not go to the finance minister or the chief minister directly. CM Eknath Shinde has asked Ajit Pawar to submit the files through another DCM Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, Ajit Pawar is feeling uncomfortable with this arrangement,” a source said, adding this complaint may be aired with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Interestingly, earlier in the day, DCM Ajit Pawar led NCP factions minister Dilip Walse Patil also met Sharad Pawar at his residence.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MUMBAI: Maharashtra deputy chief minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar’s meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Pune and then immediately rushing to Delhi to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday sparked speculation in Maharashtra politics. DCM Ajit Pawar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Prataprao Pawar’s residence in Pune. Prataprao Pawar is brother of Sharad Pawar and owner of the Sakal News media. The meeting between the two Pawars went on for more than one hour. The Pawar family termed this meeting between two Pawars as a family matter. Interestingly, Ajit Pawar, who was down with dengue, was advised against meetings and travel. He, however, ignored the advice and met Sharad Pawar and later rushed to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This is the second meeting between two Pawars after split in the party. Sources said Ajit Pawar is not comfortable with the three-party alliance as the space for him and his party is not the extent he enjoyed in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi. “Ajit Pawar was given a free hand in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, but incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde has cut the wings of Ajit Pawar and asked him not to take the meetings, except the ministries allotted to his party. Besides, Ajit Pawar is the finance minister but the file of each department will not go to the finance minister or the chief minister directly. CM Eknath Shinde has asked Ajit Pawar to submit the files through another DCM Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, Ajit Pawar is feeling uncomfortable with this arrangement,” a source said, adding this complaint may be aired with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Interestingly, earlier in the day, DCM Ajit Pawar led NCP factions minister Dilip Walse Patil also met Sharad Pawar at his residence. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp