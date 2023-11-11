Home Nation

Uncle, nephew meet stokes Maha speculation on political realignment

The Pawar family termed this meeting between two Pawars as a family matter. Interestingly, Ajit Pawar, who was down with dengue, was advised against meetings and travel.

Published: 11th November 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

NCP leaders (L) Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar.

NCP leaders (L) Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra deputy chief minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar’s meeting with NCP chief  Sharad Pawar in Pune and then immediately rushing to Delhi to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday sparked 
speculation in Maharashtra politics.

DCM Ajit Pawar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Prataprao Pawar’s residence in Pune. Prataprao Pawar is brother of Sharad Pawar and owner of the Sakal News media. The meeting between the two Pawars 
went on for more than one hour.

The Pawar family termed this meeting between two Pawars as a family matter. Interestingly, Ajit Pawar, who was down with dengue, was advised against meetings and travel. He, however, ignored the advice and met Sharad Pawar and later rushed to Delhi to meet Amit Shah.

This is the second meeting between two Pawars after split in the party. Sources said Ajit Pawar is not comfortable with the three-party alliance as the space for him and his party is not the extent he enjoyed 
in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“Ajit Pawar was given a free hand in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, but incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde has cut the wings of Ajit Pawar and asked him not to take the meetings, except the ministries allotted to his party. 

Besides, Ajit Pawar is the finance minister but the file of each department will not go to the finance minister or the chief minister directly. CM Eknath Shinde has asked Ajit  Pawar to submit the files through another DCM Devendra Fadnavis. Therefore, Ajit Pawar is feeling uncomfortable with this arrangement,” a source said, adding this complaint may be aired with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Interestingly, earlier in the day, DCM Ajit Pawar led NCP factions minister Dilip Walse Patil also met Sharad Pawar at his residence.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawa Sharad Pawar Amit Shah NCP BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp