UP: Illegal firecrackers worth over Rs 15 lakhs seized, 2 held 

According to police, the accused did not have any licence for selling the firecracker and had been involved in doing this business on a large scale for years. 

Published: 11th November 2023 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHADOHI: Illegal firecrackers worth over Rs 15 lakhs were seized from a house in a densely populated area here and two people were arrested, police said on Saturday.

On a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the house in the Sonkhari area on Friday night.

Santosh Yadav and Ankur Baranwal tried to escape by jumping from the roof but were caught by the police team, SHO (Gopiganj) Santosh Kumar Srivastava said.

During searches, a huge quantity of illegal firecrackers stored in sacks were recovered from the house, he said.

According to police, the duo did not have any licence for selling the firecracker and were involved in doing this business on a large scale for years, the SHO said An FIR has been registered against them.

The value of the recovered illegal firecrackers is estimated to be more than Rs 15 lakh.

