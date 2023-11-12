Four of a family stabbed to death in Karnataka's Udupi, probe underway

By PTI

MANGALURU: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant at Kemmannu in Udupi district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased are Hasina (48) her children Afsan (23), Aseem (14), and Aynaz (20). Haseena's mother-in-law suffered serious stab injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police Dr K Arun said that four were murdered by stabbing. An investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of the murders. No valuables have been stolen from the house. The investigation will be carried out from all angles.

Sources said the victim's husband is working in the Gulf. Further investigations are underway in the case.

