Home Nation

Four of a family stabbed to death in Karnataka's Udupi, probe underway

Superintendent of Police Dr K Arun said that four were murdered by stabbing. An investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of the murders.

Published: 12th November 2023 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

MANGALURU: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant at Kemmannu in Udupi district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased are Hasina (48) her children Afsan (23), Aseem (14), and Aynaz (20). Haseena's mother-in-law suffered serious stab injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police Dr K Arun said that four were murdered by stabbing. An investigation is in progress to ascertain the cause of the murders. No valuables have been stolen from the house. The investigation will be carried out from all angles.

Sources said the victim's husband is working in the Gulf. Further investigations are underway in the case. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murder Karnataka Udipi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp