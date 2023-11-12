Home Nation

Homestay employee gang-raped, assaulted in Agra; 5 arrested 

Apart from rape charges, attempt to murder charges have also been slapped against the accused, police said. 

Published: 12th November 2023 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

gang rape

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

AGRA: A woman working in a homestay here has allegedly been gang-raped and five persons, including a woman, have been arrested for it, police said on Sunday.

The victim, who is around 25 years of age, said that an objectionable video of her was made earlier and she was blackmailed over it, they said.

The woman was also forced to drink alcohol and a glass bottle was broken on her head, they said.

Police said a purported video of the woman crying for help has also surfaced.

Apart from rape charges, attempt to murder charges have also been slapped against the accused, police said.

Police said they received a call from the victim late Saturday night, following which they rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused.

The incident happened on Saturday night at a homestay, said Archana Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sadar.

"Four men and a woman have been arrested after the incident. The medical examination of the victim will be done and legal action is being taken in the case," the ACP said.

The homestay which is a rented property has been sealed, she said.

"We got a call at around midnight on Saturday from the victim who was crying for help. We rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused. The victim's age is about 25 years old and she works at the homestay," in-charge of Basai police post, Mohit Sharma told PTI.

"She narrated the whole incident to us about being raped, and said she was beaten by the accused.

They had also broken a glass bottle on her head. She was also forced to drink alcohol," he said.

"She also informed that the accused had made an objectionable video of her in the past, based on which they were blackmailing her," Sharma said.

He further added that all are residents of Agra.

A 25-year-old woman is also among those arrested in connection to the case.

"A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other relevant sections, and sections 7 and 8 of The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been lodged," he said.

Further legal action is being taken against the arrested accused, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
homestay employee gang rape five arrested Agra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp