Inflation, unemployment increasing due to Modi govt: Congress

Published: 12th November 2023 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday blamed the Narendra Modi government for "increasing" inflation and unemployment and asserted that the party's "guarantee" of an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to women in Chhattisgarh would provide relief to lakhs of families.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced that if the Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, women will be given an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000.

In a post on X on Baghel's announcement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "This is the guarantee of the Congress. We do what we promise. We do not indulge in 'jumlebazi' like the Prime Minister and BJP."

Inflation and unemployment are increasing due to the Modi government, Ramesh alleged.

Lakhs of families will get relief from the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, he added.

After the Congress government is formed again in Chhattisgarh, women in the state will be provided an annual assistance of Rs 15,000 directly into their bank accounts under the "Chhattisgarh Gruha Lakshmi Yojana', Baghel said.

The announcement, which comes ahead of the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections scheduled on November 17, is being seen as a counter to the opposition BJP's promise in its poll manifesto of giving Rs 12,000 per year to married women.c

