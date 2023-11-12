Home Nation

Major fire breaks out in an apartment building in Haryana's Sonipat, 12 persons rescued

No major injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Published: 12th November 2023 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Fire Accident

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Agencies

Fifteen people were rescued after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 14-floor residential apartment building in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Sunday.

"Fifteen people were rescued. All are safe," SHO, Bahalgarh, Sonipat, Inspector Devender said.

The fire brigade team swiftly arrived at the scene and safely evacuated the residents. Upon receiving the information, a team of three fire tenders rushed to the location to douse the fire.

Atul Garg, a senior officer with the fire department, said, "Yesterday, a call was received from Sonipat reporting a fire in a high-rise building and requesting a skylift to rescue those trapped on the upper floor."

No major injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was successfully brought under control through the joint efforts of the Sonipat Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire Haryana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp