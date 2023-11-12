Major fire breaks out in an apartment building in Haryana's Sonipat, 12 persons rescued

By Agencies

Fifteen people were rescued after a fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 14-floor residential apartment building in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Sunday.

"Fifteen people were rescued. All are safe," SHO, Bahalgarh, Sonipat, Inspector Devender said.

The fire brigade team swiftly arrived at the scene and safely evacuated the residents. Upon receiving the information, a team of three fire tenders rushed to the location to douse the fire.

Atul Garg, a senior officer with the fire department, said, "Yesterday, a call was received from Sonipat reporting a fire in a high-rise building and requesting a skylift to rescue those trapped on the upper floor."

No major injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was successfully brought under control through the joint efforts of the Sonipat Fire Department and the Delhi Fire Department.

(With PTI inputs)

