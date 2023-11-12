'Rs 25 lakh cause of dispute': Sisters die by suicide at Brahma Kumaris Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Jagner

By PTI

AGRA: Three people were arrested in connection with the suicide of two sisters, both inmates of Brahma Kumaris Ashram in Jagner, police said on Sunday.

The sisters, Ekta Singhal, 38, and Shikha Singhal, 34, allegedly killed themselves Friday night at the ashram and left behind a note naming four people responsible for their action, they said.

Besides the note, police also recovered their mobile phones from the ashram.

An FIR was filed in the matter under section 306 of Indian Penal Code at Jagner Police Station in Agra district.

"On Friday night, police got information about the suicide of two sisters associated with the Brahma Kumaris Ashram," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kheragarh, Mahesh Kumar, said.

Kumar said both sisters had been living in the ashram for the past several years.

In the suicide note, the sisters accused Neeraj, Tara Chand, Guddan, and Poonam of driving them to suicide, he said.

"Neeraj Singhal is a cousin of the sisters and Tara Chand is their uncle. Poonam is a member of the ashram. Guddan too is a relative of the Singhals," Kumar said.

According to the ACP, the accused together had set up the ashram in Jagner.

Later Poonam and Neeraj moved to its Gwalior centre.

"As per the suicide note, an amount of Rs 25 lakh was the cause of the dispute," Kumar said.

Jagner Police Station SHO Avneet Man said Tara Chand, Guddan, and Poonam have been arrested and a hunt is on for Neeraj Singhal.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

