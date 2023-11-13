Bhupesh Baghel kingpin of Mahadev app scam, filled Gandhi family's coffers with looted money: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel over the Mahadev betting app case, alleging that he was the scam's "kingpin" and during his term, looted the state to fill the Gandhi family's coffers.

Polling for elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly is being conducted in two phases, the first was completed on November 7 and the second will be held on Friday.

The ED recently claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a "cash courier" have led to "startling allegations" that the promoters of the app paid about Rs 508 crore to Baghel.

Such an action will be taken against him that nobody would ever dare to indulge in such frauds in the future, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Baghel has not only filled his coffers by looting the people's hard-earned money through the scam but he has also shared a part of it with the Gandhi family, the leader of the BJP, which is an opposition party in the state, said.

"It's known to everyone that a two and a half years' term formula was supposed to be implemented in Chhattisgarh. But after two and a half years, a corrupt Bhupesh Baghel continues to remain the chief minister...it is because of him filling the Gandhi family's coffers with public money," Bhatia said while attacking the Congress over the Mahadev app scam case.

Baghel was given "an extension" by the Congress to loot Chhattisgarh and indulge in corruption because he was "good" at it, the BJP spokesperson alleged.

"The BJP says 'Har Har Mahadev' while Bhupesh Baghel says 'Ghar Ghar Mahadev app'," he alleged.

Bhatia claimed that the people of Chhattisgarh have made up their minds to teach a lesson to a "corrupt and sinister" Baghel in these elections.

He described Baghel as the "kingpin" of the alleged scam and asserted that with the kind of strict action that the probe agencies are taking, people are sure that the "kingpin" will not be spared.

"The kingpin of this entire 'gotala' (scam) is Bhupesh Baghel...Such an action will be taken against you that it will be an example. No one will dare to indulge in such corruption after this," Bhatia added.

