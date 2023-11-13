Home Nation

Fire likely caused by Diwali crackers kills five of family in Nagaland

Around 50 families have been affected due to the fire, says a Fire and Emergency Services official.

Published: 13th November 2023 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

blast, fire

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

DIMAPUR: Five members of a family, including three children, were charred to death when a fire broke out in Naharbari area of Nagaland's Dimapur district, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10:45 pm on Sunday when the blaze ripped through rows of thatched houses inhabited by people from a non-Naga community, he said.

The bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations is likely to have triggered the blaze, the Fire and Emergency Services official said.

Around 50 families have been affected due to the fire, he said, adding, that six fire tenders managed to put out the flames after nearly two hours.

The official, however, said the exact cause of the fire will be known after an investigation is carried out.

The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to police.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali fire death Nagaland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp