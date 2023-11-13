Home Nation

Mathura: 8 injured in firecracker market blaze remain critical 

All eight persons in serious condition were referred to SN Medical College in Agra. No deaths have been reported in the incident. 

Published: 13th November 2023 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Mathura: Seven firecracker shops gutted in blaze

Locals at the site after a fire broke out at a shop and spread to six others, all selling firecrackers, in Gopalbagh on the outskirts of Mathura city, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW/MATHURA: Of the 14 persons injured in the blaze that gutted a makeshift firecracker market set up for Diwali on the outskirts of Mathura city, eight remained in serious condition a day after the incident, an official said on Monday.

A fireman was among those who sustained injuries in the fire that gutted seven shops and 10 motorcycles in Gopalbagh at Raya on Sunday afternoon.

All eight persons in serious condition were referred to SN Medical College in Agra.

No deaths have been reported in the incident. 

Chandrashekhar, a 30-year-old fireman who was present at the spot and sustained burn injuries, on Monday, told PTI, "I was drinking water when I heard a cry about a fire. I immediately took the fire extinguisher and started extinguishing the flames when I saw an elderly person and a girl trapped, so I rescued them and then went back to extinguishing the fire again.

When the fire extinguishers were consumed, I started using water stored in a drum to extinguish the fire. I used 3-4 fire extinguishers," he said.

He said that seven shops had caught fire, and he also sustained burn injuries after which he was hospitalised for 5-6 hours.

Lauding Chandrashekhar's actions, Mathura Chief Fire Officer Narendra Pratap Singh said his courage averted several casualties.

"Fireman Chandrashekhar rushed to the spot as soon as he got the news of the fire incident. Local residents said that he had displayed tremendous courage. Had he not been there, there would have been 10-15 casualties. There was a huge crowd of customers at the ground," the CFO said.

He also said that among the injured persons, there was a 10-year-old girl as well, and she was sent to Agra for treatment.

"There has been no loss of life in the incident so far," he said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service, and they took 45 minutes to douse the flames, the CFO said, and added that of the 23 firecracker shops, seven were affected by the fire.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathura fire incident firecracker shop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp