Punjab, Haryana report poor air quality day after Diwali

CHANDIGARH: Several parts of Haryana reported air quality indices in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Monday, a day after Diwali, while it was mostly 'poor' in parts of neighboring Punjab.

The average air quality recorded in both states was in the 'satisfactory' or the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, but it showed signs of deterioration the next day.

According to Central Pollution Control Board AQI data updated at 4 pm on Monday, which is the average of the past 24 hours, many parts of Haryana including Faridabad, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal, and Kurukshetra recorded their air quality indices above 300.

In Haryana's Faridabad, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 370 while in Ballabhgarh in the district, it was 337.

In Gurugram, the AQI was 349, 383 in Rohtak, 344 in Jind, 361 in Kaithal, 307 in Kurukshetra, 279 in Bhiwani, and 220 in Panchkula.

The updated AQI data at 4 pm for Punjab showed that Bathinda reported an AQI of 380, Amritsar 256, Jalandhar 291, Ludhiana 285, Patiala 295, and Rupnagar 143.

Authorities in the two states had granted permission to burn only "green crackers" for a restricted period of time on Diwali day.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported an AQI of 232.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality at 4 pm on Diwali day was a lot better in comparison.

According to the data, Chandigarh recorded an AQI of 140 on Sunday, Faridabad 172, Gurugram 193, Fatehabad 187, Jind 160, Kaithal 152, Karnal 120, Kurukshetra 143, Sonipat 106, Amritsar 112, Jalandhar 138, Ludhiana 79, Patiala 88, Mandi Gobindgarh 175 and Rupnagar 128.

