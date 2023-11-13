Home Nation

TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched in South 24 Parganas

Saifuddin Laskar, TMC area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar was shot dead near his house by some miscreants, an official said.

Published: 13th November 2023 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2023 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday morning, prompting a group of people to lynch an alleged assailant, officials said.

Saifuddin Laskar, TMC area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar was shot dead near his house by some miscreants, an official said.

Supporters of Laskar, whose wife is a panchayat pradhan, caught one of the alleged assailants and beat him to death, according to locals.

Local TMC leaders alleged that CPI(M) supporters were behind the killing of Laskar.

CPI(M) supporters in nearby areas claimed that supporters of Laskar ransacked their houses and set fire to some after the incident.

Stating that every death is unfortunate, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that the police must conduct a proper investigation to nab the killers and unravel the conspiracy.

"The murder of Saifuddin Laskar is the result of internal strife within the TMC, it is no use blaming the CPI(M)," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Murder Saifuddin Laskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp