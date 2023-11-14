Home Nation

35% rise in Indian students in US colleges 

It saw an all-time high with 2,68,923 students flying to US in 2022-23, reflecting 35 per cent year-on-year increase.

Published: 14th November 2023

Students abroad , overseas higher education
By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Marking a rebound from the pandemic slump, there has been 35 per cent surge in the number of Indian students enrolling in US colleges in the academic year 2022-23, according to findings from the US State Department and the nonprofit Institute of International Education. 

The report revealed that more than 1 million students came from abroad to attend US colleges, marking the highest number since the 2019-20 school year, according to the Open Doors 2023 report on International Educational Exchange.

The influx of international students was primarily driven by Indian students, who flocked to US colleges as Covid-19 cases dwindled and international travel restrictions eased. India was the second largest country  that send students to US, after China. It saw an all-time high with 2,68,923 students flying to US in 2022-23, reflecting 35 per cent year-on-year increase.

Overall, the number of international students in the US grew by 12 per cent in 2022-23, representing the most significant single-year rise in over 40 years. Most Indian students were admitted to graduate programmes, often in science, technology, and business.

However, China remained the leading source of international students in the US, with 290,000 students. Nevertheless, its numbers declined for the third consecutive year, according to the report. The surge in Indian students resulted in their numbers surpassing those from China in 24 US states, including Illinois, Texas, and Michigan, which are among the top destinations for international students.

Marianne Craven, the State Department’s acting deputy assistant secretary for academic exchange, stated, ‘The US maintains a strong relationship with India in education, which I believe is becoming even more robust and connected.’

Following China and India, the countries that sent the most students to the US were South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Nigeria. Allan E Goodman, CEO of the Institute of International Education, commented, “This reinforces that the US remains the destination of choice for international students wishing to study abroad, as it has been for over a century.”

