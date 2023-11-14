Congress will return to power with huge majority in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four days ahead of the polls, Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence on Monday about his party sweeping the elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi, who addressed rallies in Neemuch district of western and Harda district of central MP, before holding a roadshow and nukkad meeting in old Bhopal (Congress’s citadel Bhopal North constituency), said that the party would return to power in the state with massive majority.

He accused PM Narendra Modi of lying on MP’s development. “The PM comes here and claims that 500 factories have been opened in MP, but the entire state knows that not even a single factory was opened in MP during the BJP rule.”

Raising the issue of caste census in the country and MP (which is among Congress’s poll guarantees for the state), the former Congress chief said, “From the day I demanded caste census in the country, the PM has started saying there is no caste in the country, there is only one caste which is gareeb (poor). If that was the case, why did the same PM earlier take pride in being from Other Backward Caste (OBC)?”

While dubbing the state as “capital of corruption,” he raised the issue of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar’s latest viral video. “He’s (Tomar’s son) is talking over a video call and is seen discussing stealing your (public) money. The BJP MLA here, who also is a minister, is in a race with Tomar on who steals maximum money from people of MP, including farmers and labourers.”

Importantly, while the local MLA Om Prakash Saklecha in Jawad-Neemuch, where Gandhi addressed the day’s first rally, is a minister in the state government, Kamal Patel, one of the local MLAs in Harda district (where Gandhi addressed the second rally), is the state’s agriculture minister.

In the evening, Gandhi held a packed road show in the state capital Bhopal, before addressing a nukkad sabha, where he accused the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his ministers of being indulgent in corruption. The state will go to polls on November 17 and the results will be out on December 3.

The viral video clip

Rahul also questioned why no Central investigating agency has been asked by government to probe a video involving Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s son

