Home Nation

Don't want to hide my caste, haven't done politics using it, says Sharad Pawar

Pawar's statement comes days after a purported certificate showing him as belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category went viral on social media.

Published: 14th November 2023 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BARAMATI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he does not want to hide his caste and that he has never done politics using it as a medium.

Pawar's statement comes days after a purported certificate showing him as belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category went viral on social media.

NCP MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule dismissed the document, calling it as fake.

The NCP chief belongs to the dominant Maratha community, which constitutes more than 30 per cent of Maharashtra's population.

Pawar said he has all the respect for the OBC community, but he does not want to hide the caste he was born in.

"The entire world knows my caste, and I have not done my politics based on caste and will not do so. But I will do everything to resolve the issues of the community," Pawar said.

Talking about quota for the Maratha community, the NCP founder said the power to grant reservation is under the ambit of the state and the central governments.

"The sentiment of the younger generation about reservation for the Marathas is very intense and it cannot be ignored, but the power to take a decision in the matter rests with the state and the Centre," he said.

The Maratha community has been demanding reservation in education and government jobs.

The state has been witnessing agitations over the issue of the Maratha reservation, with protests turning violent in some places recently.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharad Pawar OBC Maratha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp