Ghar wapsi talks: Are ex-PDP patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig, other leaders returning to PDP?

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The recent meeting between former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) patron and ex-MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig with the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti at her Srinagar residence has led to speculation that he may return to the party.

There is also speculation that some leaders from north Kashmir including ex Rajya Sabha MP, who deserted the party after it lost power in June 2018, may also return to the party fold.

Last week Muzaffar Hussain Baig along with his wife Safina Baig, who is chairperson of DDC Baramulla, called on Mehbooba Mufti at her residence in Srinagar.

Although PDP leaders said Baig had come to enquire about the health of Mehbooba’s mother, party sources said the meeting was beyond that.

Sources in PDP said Baig, who was PDP patron but quit the party after Article 370 abrogation, has opened channels of communication with Mehbooba.

“Of late, Baig, who was one of the founding members of PDP in 1999, has been in touch with Mehbooba and held talks on the phone with her many a time,” they said.

They said Baig during his talks with Mehbooba has shown inclination of his return to PDP.

“The recent meeting between Baig and Mehbooba should be seen in that context. He did not visit Mehbooba or talk to her even when she or her mother was quizzed by ED,” sources said.

Baig had been very critical of the PDP president after Article 370 abrogation and blamed her provocative speeches before Article 370 abrogation for downgrading of erstwhile J&K state and its bifurcation into two Union Territories by centre on August 5, 2019.

Baig had also briefly joined the Peoples Conference of former minister Sajjad Gani Lone.

Sources said keeping the electoral politics in mind, Baig and his wife may be looking for options ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, many former PDP leaders of north Kashmir, who quit the party after it lost power in June 2018, are also in contact with the party leadership and discussing the ways and means for their return to the party.

Former MP Fayaz Ahmad, former legislators Basharat Bukhari, Yasir Reshi, Javed Ahmed Mirchal and few other leaders are holding parleys with the party leadership on their return to the party.

According to PDP insiders, the party president Mehbooba Mufti has formed an internal committee to hold talks with the ex-leaders willing to return to the party.

“The committee has been asked to take a decision in consultation with other leaders on their return to the party,” they said.

They, however, said the consultation is taking place with only ex-party leaders from north Kashmir.

“Some ex-leaders from south Kashmir had also shown their desire to return to the party but Mehbooba has refused to accept them and told party leaders clearly that no talks should be held with them as she has been very badly hurt by their betrayal,” sources said.

The PDP has been weakened by desertions post Article 370 abrogation as over a dozen party leaders including former ministers and legislators quit the party and joined other parties.

