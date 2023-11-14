Hope India and UK find 'landing point' for enhanced trade partnership, says Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is very much the focus of what the two sides are negotiating, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in London on Monday.

"We are focusing on what is officially called an enhanced trade partnership. In common parlance, it’s called FTA (a free trade agreement) and that is today very much the focus of what the Indian and British systems are negotiating and where we hope that we will find a landing point which will work for both of us," Jaishankar said. He has been in the UK since November 11 and met with the newly-appointed foreign secretary David Cameron.

Jaishankar’s visit will give an impetus to the existing friendly relations. Fourteen rounds of negotiations have concluded and 21 out of the 24 chapters have been agreed upon. However, some contentious issues need to be worked out before the deal is finalised. Both countries have been negotiating an FTA since January 2022 with the target of significantly enhancing the estimated GBP 36-billion bilateral trading partnership. Both countries are going in for elections in 2024.

Jaishankar said that the Agenda 2030 put greater emphasis on connectivity, trade and working together when it comes to defence and security, health and climate change.

Jaishankar also talked about his meetings with newly-appointed foreign secretary David Cameron, defence secretary Grant Shapps and home secretary James Cleverly.

He said the foreign secretary on the first day of his job met him and it was extremely satisfying to see the “commitment and support for the relationship".

"We spent a lot of time talking about how to take it forward. I also, of course, met the home secretary, recently the foreign secretary and he has been a pillar of strength for the relationship in his previous job. In his current job, we continue to count on him to take this relationship to a higher level," Jaishankar added.

