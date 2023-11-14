In 66 yrs, BJP’s record poor in Ram’s land

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

CHITRAKOOT: It was in 1989 at its national executive meet in Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) that the BJP first resolved to build Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. More than four decades since then the issue of Ram temple (its consecration is scheduled for January 22, 2024) in Ayodhya, has become one of the inseparable poll issues for the party across the country.

But, while the BJP has reaped significant poll benefits by espousing the emotion in Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya – winning six out of the seven assembly polls in Ayodhya seat of Uttar Pradesh – the party has won just one assembly election (that too by just 722 votes) in Ram’s Tapobhoomi in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh in the last 51 years. The Congress has won the seat eight times.

Welcome to Chitrakoot — Lord Ram’s Tapobhoomi (land of penance) – in Satna district of assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya region. At the start of the 5-km prikrama (circumambulation) route, this correspondent meets Pritam Mishra and Rohit Pratul Mishra, the young priests at the ancient Kamta Nath Temple located at the foothills of the Kamadgiri Hill – which is believed to have been home to the holy trinity Ram, Sita and Laxman for 11 years, six months and 21 days – during the period of their 14 years long exile from Ayodhya.

The two (both close relatives) say, “Most Hindus, including us, are proud of the 1 km stretch of the 5 km parikrama of the Kamadgiri Hill. The 1 km part lies in UP’s Chitrakoot (Karvy) district, while the remaining 4 km are part of Chitrakoot area of MP’s Satna district.”

“Not just Ayodhya has been transformed, but the BJP government there has also ushered change in its Chitrakoot, with electric wire-lines going underground and six-lane roads replacing the once rickety roads being put in place in just a few years. Though MP houses 70% of Chitrakoot Dham, it’s yet to get good roads compared to UP,” Pritam Mishra laments.

In Birsinghpur town in MP’s Chitrakoot assembly seat, two BJP supporters Nathu Sen and Devraj Sen (both run barber shops) admit that development in the 18 years doesn’t match the same ushered by the same party government in UP. They, however, add it is the caste-based politics of the Vindhya region, which will decide who wins on December 3.

They, however, are hopeful that owing to a multi-cornered contest, ex-BJP MLA and their local politician Surendra Gaharwar may sail through against the sitting Congress MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi, who they claim has neglected development in the area.

It was Gaharwar (BJP candidate this time also) only who won the seat in 2008, defeating third-time Congress MLA and former dacoit Prem Singh by 722 votes. After Prem Singh’s death in 2017, current Congress MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi (who hails from Chitrakoot’s erstwhile Chaubey royal family) won the seat twice in 2017 bypoll and 2018 assembly polls.

Chaturvedi, who won the seat in 2018 defeating BJP’s present candidate by over 10,000 votes, however, is embroiled in four-cornered fight–Surendra Gaharwar (BJP), BJP rebel Subhash Sharma ‘Doli’ as BSP candidate and ex-Congress MLA Prem Singh’s son-in-law and Congress rebel Sanjay Singh now SP candidate.

“The battle isn’t easy for the sitting MLA due to strong anti-incumbency and presence of BSP and SP candidates. BJP rebel Subhash Sharma will not just dent BJP votes, but will also eat into Congress votes, as he was in Congress before joining the BJP. On the other hand, SP candidate Sanjay Singh (Congress rebel) will damage the Congress prospects,” a Congress leader said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHITRAKOOT: It was in 1989 at its national executive meet in Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) that the BJP first resolved to build Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. More than four decades since then the issue of Ram temple (its consecration is scheduled for January 22, 2024) in Ayodhya, has become one of the inseparable poll issues for the party across the country. But, while the BJP has reaped significant poll benefits by espousing the emotion in Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya – winning six out of the seven assembly polls in Ayodhya seat of Uttar Pradesh – the party has won just one assembly election (that too by just 722 votes) in Ram’s Tapobhoomi in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh in the last 51 years. The Congress has won the seat eight times. Welcome to Chitrakoot — Lord Ram’s Tapobhoomi (land of penance) – in Satna district of assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Vindhya region. At the start of the 5-km prikrama (circumambulation) route, this correspondent meets Pritam Mishra and Rohit Pratul Mishra, the young priests at the ancient Kamta Nath Temple located at the foothills of the Kamadgiri Hill – which is believed to have been home to the holy trinity Ram, Sita and Laxman for 11 years, six months and 21 days – during the period of their 14 years long exile from Ayodhya.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The two (both close relatives) say, “Most Hindus, including us, are proud of the 1 km stretch of the 5 km parikrama of the Kamadgiri Hill. The 1 km part lies in UP’s Chitrakoot (Karvy) district, while the remaining 4 km are part of Chitrakoot area of MP’s Satna district.” “Not just Ayodhya has been transformed, but the BJP government there has also ushered change in its Chitrakoot, with electric wire-lines going underground and six-lane roads replacing the once rickety roads being put in place in just a few years. Though MP houses 70% of Chitrakoot Dham, it’s yet to get good roads compared to UP,” Pritam Mishra laments. In Birsinghpur town in MP’s Chitrakoot assembly seat, two BJP supporters Nathu Sen and Devraj Sen (both run barber shops) admit that development in the 18 years doesn’t match the same ushered by the same party government in UP. They, however, add it is the caste-based politics of the Vindhya region, which will decide who wins on December 3. They, however, are hopeful that owing to a multi-cornered contest, ex-BJP MLA and their local politician Surendra Gaharwar may sail through against the sitting Congress MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi, who they claim has neglected development in the area. It was Gaharwar (BJP candidate this time also) only who won the seat in 2008, defeating third-time Congress MLA and former dacoit Prem Singh by 722 votes. After Prem Singh’s death in 2017, current Congress MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi (who hails from Chitrakoot’s erstwhile Chaubey royal family) won the seat twice in 2017 bypoll and 2018 assembly polls. Chaturvedi, who won the seat in 2018 defeating BJP’s present candidate by over 10,000 votes, however, is embroiled in four-cornered fight–Surendra Gaharwar (BJP), BJP rebel Subhash Sharma ‘Doli’ as BSP candidate and ex-Congress MLA Prem Singh’s son-in-law and Congress rebel Sanjay Singh now SP candidate. “The battle isn’t easy for the sitting MLA due to strong anti-incumbency and presence of BSP and SP candidates. BJP rebel Subhash Sharma will not just dent BJP votes, but will also eat into Congress votes, as he was in Congress before joining the BJP. On the other hand, SP candidate Sanjay Singh (Congress rebel) will damage the Congress prospects,” a Congress leader said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp